30 injured after explosion during UK Jewish celebrations in London

About 30 people were injured following a bonfire explosion during Lag BaOmer Jewish celebrations in London, the British daily Express reported on Thursday.

The explosion in Stamford Hill may have been caused by a mobile phone, according to the report.

Amateur footage seen on social media shows the bonfire exploding when a rabbi tried to start the fire, possibly caused by old cellphones put into the bonfire, according to the Yeshiva News.

"Ten individuals suffered minor injuries following large fire lit as part of local Jewish community celebration in Ravensdale Road, Stamford Hill," a police statement said.

Up to 20 people also received minor injuries trying to escape the scene in a panic, according to local media reports.

Jewish ambulance service Hatzola and the London Ambulance Service were at the scene to treat burn victims.

"No criminal allegations reported. No serious injuries," Hackney police said on Twitter.

Stamford Hill is a North London district with a large Jewish population.