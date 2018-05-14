Kuwait requests emergency UN Council meeting on Israeli violence in Gaza on Tuesday

US lost its status as mediator in Israeli-Palestinian conflict with embassy move, Erdoğan says

Palestine's Abbas vows to continue struggle against Israeli oppression, says US no longer a mediator

Kuwait has requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, after dozens of Palestinian protesters were killed in violent clashes with Israeli forces on the Gaza border, the country's mission to the UN said Monday.

"We condemned what has happened," the Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Nations, Mansour al-Otaibi, told journalists. Kuwait is a non-permanent council member.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour urged the council Monday to condemn the killings. Speaking to reporters, Mansour called the Israel military response a "savage onslaught" and an "atrocity."

Israel says it has the right to defend its border.

The violence erupted over the formal opening of the controversial U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. It was the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since a 2014 Gaza war. The death toll in Gaza from Israeli live fire reached 52 on Monday, the highest level in a single day since a series of such protests demanding the right to return to ancestral homes in Israel began on March 30.

The council held an emergency meeting when the protests began in March. Members then urged restraint on both sides but couldn't agree on any action or joint message.