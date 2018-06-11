Plane bursts into flames at Frankfurt airport, injuring 10

A Star Alliance passenger plane caught fire after a tow truck burst into flames at Frankfurt Airport on Monday morning, slightly injuring 10 people.

The blaze engulfed the cockpit of the U.S.-bound Lufthansa Airbus A340 as it was being transported to a terminal.

Cockpit of plane engulfed in fire at Frankfurt airport after tow truck bursts into flames on tarmachttps://t.co/LHbIRnIHpj pic.twitter.com/QM2Hxp9FCu — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) June 11, 2018

Fire crews were able to put out the fire but not before it caused significant damage to the plane, left blackened in a thick cloud of smoke.

No one was onboard the plane but "ten people are being treated with respiratory irritations."

Despite the dramatic scene made by the fire, traffic continued as normal at Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest hub.