Athens, Skopje agree on new name to end 27-year dispute: Northern Macedonia

Macedonia says ready to change its name and end row with Greece

Macedonia's new name to be put to public vote

Athens and Skopje reached a "historic agreement for centuries" on the name "Republic of Northern Macedonia" for the former Yugoslav republic, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday.

The agreement will go to a referendum in Macedonia, Zaev told a news conference.

The agreement paves the way for the lifting of Greece's blockade of Macedonia from NATO. "We believe Macedonia will receive an invitation to become the 30th member of NATO at its summit on July 12," Zaev said.

"I have good news .. a while ago we reached an agreement with the Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on an issue which has been on our minds for many years," Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos during a televised meeting earlier in the day.

"We have a deal, I'm happy because we have a good deal which covers all the preconditions set by the Greek side," he said. Tsipras had earlier spoken to his Macedonian counterpart Zaev.

The dispute between the two neighbors had been an obstacle to Macedonia joining either the NATO military alliance or the European Union.