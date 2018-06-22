   
3 Switzerland fans drive 1,800 km with tractor to reach World Cup

KALININGRAD, Russia
Swiss fans Josef Wyer, Beat Studer and Werner Zimmermann celebrate after driving an old-time tractor from home to Kaliningrad stadium to watch their team playing against Serbia, in Kaliningrad, Russia. (Reuters Photo)
Three Switzerland fans used a tractor to drive the 1,800 kilometers to their team's World Cup match against Serbia in Kaliningrad.

It took them 14 days from Switzerland and they arrived on Thursday, just in time for Friday's second Group E game.

"It is unbelievable what you get to see," Beat Studer, who owns the tractor, told Swiss newspaper Blick.

Their exploits follow those of Germany fan Huberth Wirth, who took 30 days to cover the 2,400 kilometers from southern Germany to Moscow on his tractor.

