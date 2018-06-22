UK outlines 'simple' process for EU citizens after Brexit

Britain gave details of how it plans to process as many as 3.5 million residence applications from European Union citizens after Brexit. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said the proposed EU Settlement Scheme would be a "simple and straightforward" process, designed to ensure that EU citizens could remain in the country indefinitely.

When Britain leaves the bloc next year, it will end the free-movement policy that lets EU citizens live in any member state. But it says EU citizens already in Britain can stay and have their families join them. Applicants will have to show proof of identity and residence, disclose any criminal convictions and pay a fee of 65 pounds ($86) for adults.

Immigration minister Caroline Nokes conceded the scale of the operation was a challenge, but said it should be fully functioning by March 30, 2019, the day after the U.K.'s exit day.