2 seriously injured after train with 80 passengers derails in Austria

A train carrying about 80 people derailed outside the Austrian town of St. Poelten on Tuesday, seriously injuring two people, police said.

Franz Resperger, a spokesman for the fire service in Lower Austria province, told the Austria Press Agency that two of the train's carriages tipped over in the accident Tuesday morning in Gerersdorf, just outside St. Poelten, west of Vienna.

Other passengers were still being assessed, and some had minor wounds, he added. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

The train belongs to the Mariazellerbahn, a local narrow-gauge railway.