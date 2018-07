A 19 year-old Muslim girl was attacked by two men who ripped off her hijab and dress and drew a cross onto her body in Anderlues, 60 kilometers south of Brussels on Monday night.

The assailants shouted racial slurs at the girl as she tried to escape, calling her a "filthy Arab" before they pinned her down to the ground.

Belgian police have started an investigation into the incident.

Recently, Muslims have been facing increasing Islamophobic attacks as hate crimes have been on the rise.