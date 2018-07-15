Greenpeace activist arrested over paraglider protest at Trump's golf course in Scotland

A 55 year-old man has been arrested following a protest at U.S. President Donald Trump's golf course in Scotland on Friday, Scottish police said, after a an activist used a powered parachute to get within a few hundred yards of the president.

"Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45 pm on Friday," a police statement said.

The glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" to protest his environmental and immigration policies. Greenpeace, in a statement, claimed the protest forced the president to take cover, saying "as the glider appears overhead, the president can be seen making for the entrance, breaking into a trot."

The environmental group said it had told police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over Turnberry hotel, committing a criminal offense.

On the eastern side of Scotland, dozens of others protested Saturday outside Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen. One woman climbed onto a wall surrounding the golf resort but was helped down by police.

A much larger demonstration was staged in Edinburgh, where 10,000 people weaved through the capital's streets in an anti-Trump protest as amused tourists looked on and motorists beeped their horns in support. A choir, a bagpiper, a tambourine band and poetry readings added to the carnival spirit.

Protesters launched into the sky a 20-foot (6-meter) tall blimp depicting Trump as an angry orange baby holding a phone for tweeting. The same "Baby Donald" balloon flew Friday over anti-Trump protests in London, where thousands crammed the streets of the British capital to vent their anger over Trump's first official visit to Britain.