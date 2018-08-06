1 dead, dozens injured after road accident causes explosion near Italy's Bologna

A tanker truck exploded on a motorway just outside the northern Italian city of Bologna on Monday, engulfing the area with flames and black smoke, the fire service said, with local media reporting one person killed.

Police said they had closed off the motorway where the crash took place as well as the surrounding area in Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna.

Italian news agency Ansa has reported that one person died and 40 others were injured following the blast.

Photos on social media showed a huge ball of fire and black smoke billowing into the sky at the scene of the crash.

One report said the explosion was caused by a crash of a tanker carrying flammable liquid.