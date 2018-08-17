Bulgaria to renovate bridges after Italy disaster

Bulgaria has decided to renovate more than 200 bridges in the wake of the deadly collapse of a bridge in the Italian city of Genoa, according to government information published yesterday. A total of 211 bridge, most of which were built between 35 and 40 years ago, are in a bad state, the regional development minister told a government meeting, according to minutes published yesterday.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said all must be renovated and strengthened. "Whether financed through loans to be paid back through tolls or whether we pay with the budget, I want them all to renovated at the same time," he told the meeting held on Wednesday. Bulgaria, the poorest country in the EU, has been receiving financial aid from Europe for decades to modernize its infrastructure.

The country is nearly four times the size of Belgium but has only 777 kilometers (482 miles) of motorway, much of which is in a bad state of repair.