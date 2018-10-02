France freezes assets of 2 suspected Iranian spies over bomb plot near Paris

France froze the assets of two suspected Iranian intelligence operatives on Tuesday in retaliation for an alleged bomb plot uncovered near Paris in June, in a move that could cause diplomatic tensions with Tehran.

The French government announced it had frozen assets belonging to two Iranians and Iran's ministry of security and intelligence following the alleged plot to bomb an Iranian opposition group in a Parisian suburb in June.

"This extremely serious act envisaged on our territory could not go without a response," France's interior, foreign and economy ministers said in a rare joint statement.

"In taking this decision, France underlines its determination to fight against terrorism in all its forms, particularly on its own territory," they added.

The foiled attack in June was to have targeted a meeting of thousands of Iranian opposition supporters which was also attended by leading U.S. figures, including close allies of President Donald Trump.

Six people were arrested afterwards in coordinated raids by European police forces, including an Iranian diplomat called Assadollah Asadi, who is set to be extradited from Germany to Belgium for prosecution.

Asadi was targeted by France for the six-month asset freeze on Tuesday along with another man named as Saeid Hashemi Moghadam.

Iran has denied any involvement in the alleged bomb plot and said the opposition group, the People's Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK), had orchestrated the plot to discredit Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as he embarked on a tour of Europe.

The counter measures by France could have major diplomatic repercussions at a time when France is working to keep Iran in the 2015 accord to limit its nuclear programme amid major tensions in the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macron had vowed to visit Tehran early in his term as president, but major differences between the countries on issues such as the wars in Syria and Yemen, as well as the bomb plot, have led to tensions.