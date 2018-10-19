Macedonian parliament approves country's name change

Lawmakers in Macedonia have backed a landmark proposal to amend the constitution, allowing the country to change its name and join NATO.

After the session was delayed for more than 10 hours, Parliament voted 80-39 late Friday in favor of the proposal a key step in accepting the deal struck with neighbor Greece in June.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's Social Democrat government struggled to woo support from the conservative opposition members needed to achieve the two-thirds majority required in the 120-seat house.

With strong backing from Western leaders, Zaev is leading a campaign to rename the country North Macedonia, resolving a longstanding dispute with neighbor Greece that will allow the country to join NATO.

Conservatives in Macedonia vehemently oppose the name change and boycotted a referendum last month on the issue.

Following Friday's vote, the amendment process must formally start within the next two weeks.

Zaev would have been forced to call an early election if the government had lost the vote.