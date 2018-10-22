   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Anesthetist under investigation after 12 patients infected with hepatitis C in Germany

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
AUGSBURG, Germany
Published
emFILE Photo/em
FILE Photo

Twelve patients at a German hospital have so far been found to have hepatitis C after undergoing surgery involving an anesthetist who is himself infected with the disease.

The practitioner who no longer works at the Donau-Ries Clinic in the southern German town of Donauwoerth, infected the individuals during surgery, a local health authority said Monday.

Prosecutors have opened investigations against the anesthetist. He was addicted to medication, according to the health body.

Given that hepatitis C is normally transmitted through blood contact, it is unclear how patients became infected. Several hundred of the clinic's former patients have been called to get tested for the disease.

Hepatitis C is usually symptomless, or can cause flu-like symptoms. It can become chronic, causing tiredness or upper abdominal discomfort. It can also lead to cirrhosis, which increases the risk of cancer.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe The Russian Foreign Ministry deplored a Macedonian parliament vote...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS