Plane with 173 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Bucharest over bomb threat

BUCHAREST
A flight operated by low-cost carrier Wizz Air from Kutaisi, Georgia, to Warsaw made an emergency landing on Thursday in Romania's capital due to a bomb threat, Romanian officials said.

The plane landed at around 1320 GMT and its 173 passengers were evacuated immediately.

"The bomb threat was (flagged) from the Kutaisi airport by a woman (who) gave very precise details," Bucharest Airport spokesman Valentin Iordache told reporters.

Iordache added the checks were expected to be completed by around 1700 GMT.

