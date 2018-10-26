Magnitude 7.0 quake hits off Greece

A strong quake of magnitude 7.0 struck off Greece early on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.9, was in the Ionian Sea, some 77 miles (124 km) southwest of Patras in the Peloponnese.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The region, situated on major seismic fault lines, is regularly hit by earthquakes.

In July 2017, two foreigners died and more than 100 people were injured on the Greek island of Kos when an earthquake shook the popular Greek and Turkish holiday destinations in the Aegean Sea.