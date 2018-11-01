Crisis escalates between Iran, Denmark over assassination plot

Denmark on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to Iran after it accused Tehran of plotting a foiled ‘attack' against three Iranians living in the Scandinavian country. "I have decided to recall Denmark's ambassador in Tehran for consultations... Denmark can in no way accept that people with ties to Iran's intelligence service plot attacks against people in Denmark," Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen told reporters, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP). Danish minister also called on the EU countries to push for fresh EU-wide sanctions against Iran.

A Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent was arrested Oct. 21 on suspicion of helping an unspecified Iranian intelligence service "to act in Denmark" and of alleged involvement in the assassination plot, Danish security service chief Finn Borch Andersen said. The suspect has denied wrongdoing and is being held in pre-trial custody until Nov. 8.

Iran has denied the Danish allegations, with foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi saying they were part of a European conspiracy against Iran. In late September, Tehran accused Denmark, the Netherlands and Britain of "hosting several members of the terrorist group" that Iran accuses of being responsible for a terror attack on a military parade in the mainly ethnic Arab city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran on Sept. 22 that left at least 25 people dead. The Iranian government summoned Denmark's ambassador after the attack.