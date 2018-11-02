Amnesty activists rename road outside Saudi embassy in London after slain journalist Khashoggi

Amnesty International campaigners on Friday renamed the road outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in London as "Khashoggi Street" to mark the one-month anniversary of the dissident journalist's murder in Turkey.

Activists from the London-based NGO temporarily erected a mock street sign in front of the diplomatic compound, in the British capital's wealthy Mayfair district, in a symbolic gesture honoring Jamal Khashoggi.

They staged the Friday lunchtime stunt to coincide with the time that he was last seen alive entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

"This is just a quick action to show solidarity with Jamal's friends and family," Kristyan Benedict, a campaign manager with Amnesty International U.K., told AFP outside the embassy.

He said Khashoggi's close friends and family had urged activists to protest "in key states that are close to the Saudi regime and giving them diplomatic cover.

"We hope to get momentum towards a U.N.-led investigation into the killing," Benedict added. "The Saudi regime cannot be trusted to investigate this themselves."

Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After initially saying Khashoggi had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later he had died there.

Investigation of the incident suggests a special hit squad came to the consulate to kill Khashoggi and cover up the murder. The international community refused to accept the Saudi claim that the incident was not a premeditated murder.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 suspects detained in Saudi Arabia over the journalist's slaying. It also is pressing Saudi Arabia for information about who ordered Khashoggi's killing and the location of his remains.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Riyadh to disclose the identity of an alleged local collaborator said to have been involved in getting rid of Khashoggi's body.