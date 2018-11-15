UK Brexit Minister Dominic Raab, Work Minister McVey resign in huge blow to PM May's deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a huge blow on Thursday as three ministers quit their jobs over proposed EU withdrawal agreement.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was first to announce his resignation, saying he "must resign" over the proposed EU withdrawal agreement.

"I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto," he said in his resignation letter, published on his Twitter account.

"I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom," he said.

Raab added that he was opposed to "an indefinite backstop arrangement" to guarantee the Irish border remains free-flowing, saying the EU would hold "a veto over our ability to exit".

"No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement," he wrote.

The pound has fallen sharply Raab's resignation, shedding one percent in value, a relatively large decline for an established currency, to $1.2870 within minutes of Raab's statement.

Raab is the second Brexit Secretary that May has lost — David Davis, who like Raab backed Brexit in the referendum in June 2016, quit in July of this year.

Shortly after, Work and Pensions Minister Esther McVey resigned.

"The deal you put before the Cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum", McVey wrote in a letter to May.

Following McVey, Suella Braverman, a junior minister in Britain's Brexit ministry, said she had resigned over Brexit deal as well.

"I now find myself unable to sincerely support the deal agreed yesterday by cabinet," she said in a letter posted on Twitter.

Braverman said the proposed Northern Ireland backstop is not what the British people voted for, and threatened to break up the United Kingdom.

Main opposition Labour Party said May had no authority left after her Brexit minister Raab resigned.

"The Government is falling apart before our eyes as for a second time the Brexit secretary has refused to back the Prime Minister's Brexit plan," said Jon Trickett, a member of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's senior team.

"This is the twentieth minister to resign from Theresa May's government in her two year premiership. Theresa May has no authority left and is clearly incapable of delivering a Brexit deal that commands even the support of her Cabinet - let alone parliament and the people of our country."

Before Parliament votes on the deal, EU leaders have to give their backing. On Thursday, EU chief Donald Tusk called for a summit of leaders to take place on Nov. 25 so they can rubber-stamp the draft Brexit deal reached by officials earlier this week.

May has supporters in her party and some were arguing Thursday that the alternatives — leaving the trading bloc without a deal or a second vote on Brexit — were not realistic options.

"'No deal' is not pretty," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Radio 4. "A second referendum would be divisive but not be decisive."

The opposition parties, notably the Labour Party, are signaling that they will vote against the deal if and when it comes before them, most likely in December. That's important as May's Conservatives government doesn't have enough lawmakers of its own to get a majority and relies on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party from Northern Ireland, which has also voiced opposition to the deal.

Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer told the "Good Morning Britain" television program that the deal was a "miserable failure of negotiation."

Meanwhile in Brussels, Tusk heaped praise on the EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, who had "achieved the two most important objectives" for the bloc — limiting the damage caused by Britain's impending departure and maintaining the interests of the other 27 countries that will remain in the EU after Brexit.

"As much as I am sad to see you leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible for both for you and for us," said Tusk, who in his role as European Council President chairs the meetings of leaders.

The deal also requires the consent of the European Parliament as well as the British one and on Thursday Barnier was set to travel to Strasbourg, France, to win over legislators there. The parliament's chief Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt, has already welcomed the draft withdrawal agreement late Wednesday.

But over the coming weeks, the British Parliament will be the focal point of the Brexit process. The deal has to be backed by a majority of lawmakers so Britain can leave the EU on March 29, 2019.