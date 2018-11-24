Greek diplomats issued visas to unaccompanied children for organ trafficking, former FM claims

Greece's former Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias alleged on Tuesday that some Greek diplomats were involved in organ trafficking by issuing illegal visas to unaccompanied children.

Speaking at a conference, Kotzias said he referred several diplomats to prosecutors, adding that there are currently 93 cases involving officials issuing illegal visas to unaccompanied migrant minors.

According to Kotzias, some of the charged diplomats were found guilty and are already serving prison sentences.

The former minister said issuing visas to children without their parents was tantamount to organ trafficking.

"Do you know what visas to unaccompanied children means? It means organ trafficking. Only the fact that I saved some lives will (allow me to) sleep in peace," he said.

Kotzias resigned from his post in October.