Air traffic issue briefly disrupts Birmingham airport

Flights at London's Gatwick Airport resume after brief shutdown due to drone

Flight operations were at the Birmingham Airport in England were briefly suspended because of a problem with the air traffic control system.

There was no indication the situation in Birmingham is related to the drone sightings that caused major problems at London's Gatwick Airport in recent days.

The airport resumed operation after roughly an hour.

"Following the earlier Air Traffic Control technical fault, Birmingham Airport has now resolved the issue and operations have now resumed. We thank passengers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this has caused," the aiport said on Twitter.

Birmingham Airport is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London.