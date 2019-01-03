Russia charges US citizen with espionage: lawyer

US citizen arrested in Russia as spy 'innocent,' went there for a wedding, family says

Russian prosecutors have charged a U.S. citizen detained in Moscow last week with espionage, his lawyer said Thursday, the latest in a series of rifts between Moscow and Washington.

"The tribunal has ordered the provisional detention" of ex-Marine Paul Whelan after he was charged, his lawyer was quoted as saying by the news agency RIA-Novosti.

Russia's FSB security service detained Whelan on Dec. 28 in Moscow on suspicion of spying but has not disclosed the nature of his alleged espionage activities.

RIA-Novosti quoted defense lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov on Thursday as saying he applied for Whelan to be released on bail set at an amount to be determined later.

Zherebenkov says Whelan is behaving "constructively and correctly" in custody.

The lawyer said of his American client's mood: "There is no depression."

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. met with Whelan at Moscow's Lefortovo Prison on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States wants an explanation for why Russia detained Whelan on spying charges and will demand his immediate return if it determines his detention is inappropriate.

Whelan's family has said that he was visiting Moscow for the wedding of a retired Marine and is innocent of the espionage charges against him.

Under Russian law, espionage can carry sentences of between 10 and 20 years in prison.