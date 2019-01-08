German police detain suspect over politicians' hacked data

German authorities said Monday a man has been detained in a suspected hacking case that resulted in the private information of hundreds of politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, and celebrities being posted online.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said Tuesday that they searched the apartment of a 20-year-suspect from central Hesse state on Sunday and detained him. According to sources, the suspect has given a full confession.

The police office didn't give further details, but Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is set to give a 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) press conference on the matter.

Germany's political establishment was rocked on Friday with the news that private phone numbers, photos and online message transcripts had been released online bit by bit on Twitter throughout December.

Authorities have said that almost 1,000 people were affected by the data breach. In most cases, the information made public was limited to basic contact details, but in up to 60 cases more extensive personal data was published.

The information appeared to include data on members of all parties in parliament except those from the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

The scope of the political damage remains unclear, as it emerged that the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) had been aware of some of the data releases earlier in the month, but had not informed other law enforcement agencies about the problem.