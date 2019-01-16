Greek PM Tsipras narrowly survives confidence vote amid Macedonia name change spat

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras late Wednesday survived a vote of confidence sparked by the collapse of his coalition over a planned name deal with Macedonia.

The embattled premier won only by two votes, with 151 in favor of him and 149 against.

Even after securing the vote, Tsipras faces an immediate challenge to also secure the approval of the controversial name deal with neighboring Macedonia, which has sparked protests in both countries.

Another protest will be held in Athens on Sunday against the agreement with Skopje to rename the country the Republic of North Macedonia.

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Misotakis of the New Democracy conservatives called Tsipras a "fortune-hunter" and "cheap demagogue" who had built a career on lies.

"You took power with lies, managed it with lies, and will leave it will lies," he said.

"You've dealt enough damage to the country...you see your end approaching," Mitsotakis, who leads Tsipras in opinion polls, told leftist MPs.

The name-change deal aims to resolve a 27-year diplomatic dispute, but it broke up Tsipras' coalition with the nationalist ANEL party at the weekend, ending their four-year partnership.

Macedonian lawmakers last week approved the deal, but it will only come into effect if it is also backed by the Greek parliament.

Athens has not given a date for the vote on the Macedonia deal, but Tsipras recently said it would be before the end of January.

The European Union and NATO have hailed the agreement which would lift Greek objections to Macedonia joining both organizatons.

"We think the Prespes agreement is in the interests of Greece and its neighbors, that it's a historical achievement... (of) strategic importance," EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Moscovici, on a visit to Athens, told reporters of the deal which is named after the Prespes Lakes where it was signed.

"We hope the agreement will be supported and implemented."

"Europe is about bringing people together. It's about creating reconciliation. It is about also curing the wounds of yesterday," Moscovici said earlier Wednesday.

- Alexander the Great's territory -

The proposal faces resistance in Greece because of what critics see as the implied claims to Greek land and cultural heritage.

For most Greeks, Macedonia is the name of their history-rich northern province made famous by Alexander the Great's conquests.

In many cities in northern Greece, posters were put up overnight to urge local lawmakers to vote against the deal.

ANEL chief Panos Kammenos, Tsipras' former coalition partner, on Wednesday said the issue should be put to a referendum.

Much will depend on the stance of small pro-EU party To Potami, whose position hardened this week after Tsipras poached one of their lawmakers.

"You may have found 151 lawmakers for the confidence vote but you will not find 151 to back the (Macedonia) deal," the party's parliamentary spokesman Panos Amyras told the government on Wednesday.