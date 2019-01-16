UK PM May's government narrowly survives vote of confidence

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's government survived a vote of confidence late Wednesday to keep her seat, a day after British lawmakers delivered a devastating defeat to the embattled leader by rejecting her Brexit deal by an overwhelming majority.

The House of Commons expressed confidence in the government by 325 votes to 306, meaning May can remain in office.

May was battling to save her job after staking her political reputation on winning support for the divorce agreement she has negotiated with the EU over the last two years. That it would lose was widely expected, but the scale of the rout — 432 votes to 202, the biggest defeat for a government in British parliamentary history — was devastating for May's leadership and her Brexit deal.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn responded with a no-confidence motion, and urged the government to "do the right thing and resign."

Faced with the deadlock, lawmakers from all parties are trying to wrest control of the Brexit process so that Parliament can direct planning for Britain's departure.

But with no clear majority in Parliament for any single alternative, there's a growing chance that Britain may seek to postpone its departure date while politicians work on a new plan — or even hand the decision back to voters in a new referendum on Britain's EU membership.

Pro-EU lawmaker Dominic Grieve introduced a bill Wednesday that aims to lay the groundwork for a second referendum, which he called "the only way out of the current crisis."

European leaders are now preparing for the worst, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was still time for further talks. She told reporters in Berlin that "we are now waiting to see what the British prime minister proposes."

But her measured remarks contrasted with the blunt message from French President Emmanuel Macron, who told Britons to "figure it out yourselves." He said Britain needed to get realistic about what was possible.

"Good luck to the representatives of the nation who have to implement something that doesn't exist," Macron said.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc was stepping up preparations for a disorderly "no-deal" Brexit after Parliament's actions left Europe "fearing more than ever that there is a risk" of a cliff-edge departure.

Economists warn that an abrupt break with the EU could batter the British economy and bring chaos at borders, ports and airports. Business groups have expressed alarm at the prospect of a no-deal exit.

But investors appeared to shrug off the rejection of May's deal. The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.2869 in early morning trading Wednesday in London, and the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 0.1 percent at 6,888.

James Smith, an economist at ING, said the "calm market response" suggested investors think Britain will end up having to seek an extension to the Brexit timetable.