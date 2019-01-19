Sweden forms coalition gov't after months-long deadlock

Swedish lawmakers have approved a center-left minority government led by caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, ending a four-month political deadlock.

Lofven was supported by 115 law makers while 153 voted against him and 77 abstained. According to Swedish law, the nominee becomes prime minister as long as a majority of parliament does not vote against him or her. His own Social Democrats and the Greens backed him and the center-right bloc voted against, while three smaller parties abstained in Friday's ballot.

Swedish politicians have been trying to form a government without the Sweden Democrats, which has neo-Nazi roots. Parties have refused to cooperate with Sweden's third-largest party, which made great strides in the Sept. 9 national election.

Lofven agreed an historic deal with the Centre, Liberal and Green parties last week, bringing together parties from the center-right and center-left in order to prevent the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats from having a voice in policy. Lofven ultimately made major concessions to the center-right parties to win their support, notably pledging to introduce market rates for newly-produced rental housing and easing Sweden's strict labor laws. The deal will see Lofven, a former welder and union leader, cut taxes and deregulate the labor and property rental market, a sharp shift to the right that is likely to alienate many of the Social Democrat's traditional supporters.

The prime minister is expected to formally present his new government and its full program on Monday. It will be one of the weakest administrations in Sweden in 70 years, with just 32.7 percent of voters having cast ballots for the two parties.