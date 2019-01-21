10 crew members dead after cargo ships catch fire in Kerch Strait off Crimea

Ten crew members have been found dead and 14 have been rescued after two ships caught fire in the Kerch Strait near Crimea, Russia's transport ministry said on Monday, with a rescue operation still underway.

The blaze on the two ships, unleashed by an explosion which probably broke out during a ship-to-ship fuel transshipment, occurred off the southern coast of Crimea, at the entrance to the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The ships, Candy (Venice) and Maestro, both bore Tanzanian flags and one was a gas tanker. They were crewed by 31 people — 16 Turkish nationals and 15 Indian nationals.

Those aboard one of the burning vessels saved themselves by diving into the water, some of them suffering burn wounds and others hypothermia.

An industry source told Reuters there were stormy conditions in the sea when the incident happened.

The Kerch Strait between Russian-annexed Crimea and southern Russia controls access from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea, where there are both Russian and Ukrainian ports.

Ships must often wait weeks before being allowed to pass through the Kerch Strait to the Sea of Azov. Ukraine has alleged that ships that want to sail on to Ukrainian harbors are hassled by Russian authorities.

In November, Russia detained three Ukrainian navy vessels and their crews in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait, fuelling tensions between the two countries. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.