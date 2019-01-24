Former Scotland leader Salmond arrested in sexual harassment probe

Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland and the former leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), arrested Thursday by police over an ongoing sexual harassment probe.

"We can confirm that a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged," a spokeswoman for Police Scotland added, noting a report will now be sent to the public prosecutor.

Salmond, who led an unsuccessful independence campaign which nevertheless bolstered the SNP in 2014, has denied any criminal conduct after being accused of sexually assaulting two members of staff at his official residence in 2013 while he held office as the first minister.

Losing his parliamentary seat in last year's election, Salmond said early January there were forces trying to destroy him because he is a "political threat."

The issue also caused problems for the incumbent First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who was referred to a watchdog panel because she spoke with her former mentor Salmond after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

Sturgeon said she met with Salmond three times and spoke with him on the phone twice after two women brought allegations against him to the Scottish government a year ago.

Sturgeon says she's acted appropriately but "the fact remains that at the center of this issue are two women whose complaints could not be swept under the carpet."

Opposition parties had called on Sturgeon to make the referral to standards watchdog for government ministers.

Scotland's highest civil court ruled early January that the way the Scottish government handled the matter against Salmond was unlawful.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...