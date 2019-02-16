   
University building partly collapses in Russia's St. Petersburg

Russian Emergency employees work at the scene of the collapse building of the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019(AP Photo)
The walls of a university building partly collapsed in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Saturday and some people were trapped under debris, Russian news agencies reported, citing emergency services.

RIA news agency said 21 people were believed trapped under the debris. Interfax news agency said several floors of the bulding had collapsed during renovation work.

The cause of the collapse Saturday afternoon at the building of the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics was not clear.

News reports said there may have been students in the building for elective weekend instruction.

The school, known as ITMO University, is one of Russia's national research universities.

