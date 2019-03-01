Europe calls on Pakistan, India to protect regional stability

The EU member states and members of the European Parliament (MEPs) called on India and Pakistan to take necessary steps to end military actions and take immediate measures to end the recent rise in tensions.

In a statement released by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, the EU said the crisis "has the potential to lead to serious and dangerous consequences for the two countries and the wider region."

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Wajid Khan, a British MEP of Pakistani origin, stated that he welcomes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for dialogue to give an end the recent tension. "Let me be clear; as European politicians, we call for restraint and common sense, which is dialogue. What happened in Pulwama, I strongly condemn that. But we have to look for the root causes and what has been happening in Kashmir for the last 71 years and that is the big elephant in the room. We have to sort the Kashmir issue through dialogue because there are people on the Indian side of Kashmir facing gross human rights violations from mass rape, torture and disappearances." Khan said that both countries are in possession of nuclear weapons and accused the Indian government of creating tension before the upcoming general election in April. Another British MEP, Sajjad Karim, called for dialogue and added, "Of course Pakistan has an absolute right to do that but we remain committed to provide whatever support we can to ensure that both sides can roll back from the point they currently are [in]." His remarks came after a meeting with a Pakistani delegation led by Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor in Brussels.

Along with the French government, Germany called on both Pakistan and India to de-escalate tensions. "The federal government makes an urgent appeal for both sides to refrain from steps that could further escalate the conflict," German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told a news conference in Berlin, adding that India and Pakistan bear responsibility for regional stability.