Dutch ambassador recalled from Iran after diplomats expelled

The Netherlands' foreign minister said Monday that he has recalled his country's ambassador to Iran after Tehran expelled two diplomats from the Dutch embassy amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in a letter to lawmakers that he told Iran's ambassador in The Hague last month that the expulsions were "unacceptable" and "negative for the bilateral relationship" between the two countries.

"The government has decided to recall the Dutch ambassador in Tehran for consultations," Blok said in a statement. "This decision follows the announcement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that two Dutch diplomats at the embassy in Tehran have been declared persona non grata and have to leave the country."

The diplomats have already returned to the Netherlands, Blok said.

The Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in The Hague to explain the expulsions, which Blok said in a letter to parliament "is not acceptable and is negative for the development of bilateral relations."

In a letter to parliament, Blok said the expulsion of Dutch staff from Tehran was in response to the earlier expulsion of two Iranian diplomats from the Netherlands in June 2018, due to strong indications from the AIVD (intelligence agency) that Iran has been involved in the liquidations on Dutch territory of two Dutch people of Iranian origin.

Iran has denied any involvement in alleged plots in Europe.