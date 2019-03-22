EU offers UK two-track Brexit deadline extension

EU leaders will give Britain a Brexit extension until May 22, unless London requests by April 12 a longer delay in the event lawmakers cannot approve the withdrawal agreement, EU sources tell dpa.

This proposal means that Britain's departure from the EU would not disrupt the bloc's plans to hold EU elections, which start on May 23. However, it is shorter than the deadline of June 30 that Prime Minister Theresa May called for on Wednesday.

The offer comes after lengthy discussions between the European Union's 27 remaining leaders on what length of Brexit extension to grant.

EU leaders have concluded their deliberations at a summit in Brussels, and European Council President Donald Tusk says in a tweet that leaders have decided on a "unanimous" reponse to May.

Britain was due to leave the European Union on March 29.