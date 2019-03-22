   
Explosive thrown at Russian consulate in Athens

ISTANBUL
Published 22.03.2019
Forensic experts search the area outside the Russian consulate in Athens, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo)
Greek police say a bomb disposal squad has been sent to the Russian consulate in Athens after cameras showed a suspicious object believed to be a hand grenade being thrown over the perimeter fence overnight.

Police said Friday morning that the consulate's cameras showed two people on a motorbike throwing a small object over the fence, reportedly causing minor damage. Authorities cordoned off the area around the consulate, located in a suburb north of the city center.

"It was probably a hand grenade, no one was injured," one police official told Reuters.

Police said they were also examining whether a motorbike found partially burned in a central Athens neighbourhood was related to the incident.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack on the consulate in the Athens suburb of Psychico.

Greece has a long history of small groups that periodically attack symbols of state authority, wealth or foreign diplomacy. They usually plant small explosive devices that do not cause injuries.

