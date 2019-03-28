UK lawmakers vote to delay Brexit, reject all 8 alternatives to May's plan

British lawmakers have voted on eight different possible Brexit options, but none received the majority support that would clarify the U.K.'s course.

Parliament is trying to find an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's twice-rejected EU divorce deal.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday on options that included leaving the European Union without a deal, staying in the bloc's customs union and single market, putting any EU divorce deal to a public referendum, and canceling Brexit if the prospect of a no-deal departure gets close.

The strongest support was for a plan to stay in a customs union with the bloc after Brexit, which was defeated by eight votes: 272-264.

Lawmakers plan to narrow the list of options down and hold more votes on Monday.

Parliament did vote to approve a secondary legislation to delay the date of the divorce from the European Union. The vote was 441 in favor of the delay against 105 opposed.

Britain has until April 12 to find a new plan — or crash out of the EU without a deal.

May told lawmakers earlier on the same day that she is prepared to step down "earlier than I intended" in order to win passage of her Brexit deal.

A leadership contest to replace May will begin after May 22 if her deal to leave the EU is passed by parliament, her office told Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday.

Several MPs who voted against the deal have suggested they could now back it if May gave a timetable for her resignation, allowing a new leader to head the negotiations over Britain's future relationship with the EU.