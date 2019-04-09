British man admits planning terrorist attack on mosque, prosecutors accept plea of lesser charge

A U.K. man admitted to planning a terrorist attack on a mosque in southern London, but prosecutors accepted his plea to the lesser charge of possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or property, the BBC reported.

The 41-year-old man identified as Steven Bishop admitted that he bought fireworks and learned how to make an explosive with the aim to carry out a bomb attack on Morden Mosque in October last year, the report said.

Kensington Crown Court is expected to announce the sentencing on Wednesday.

Bishop had originally been charged with preparing an act of terrorism, but prosecutors accepted his plea to a charge of possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or property.

He reportedly told police that he wanted to take revenge for his 8-year-old daughter Saffie Roussos, who died in the Manchester terrorist attack targeting singer Ariana Grande's concert in 2017.

A number of psychiatric reports had been prepared ahead of his trial, claiming that the man has a history of mental health problems, an excuse often used to whitewash terrorist acts by non-Muslim perpetrators.

Last month, Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant shot dead 50 Muslims attending weekly Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand.