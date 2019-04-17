German police nab Daesh terrorist in Hamburg operation

A German citizen was detained in Germany's Hamburg over links to the Daesh terrorist organization, the country's Chief Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Criminal police units in Hamburg detained the suspect identified as Volkan L, the statement said.

Investigations found out that the 28-year-old suspect traveled to Syria from Germany in November 2013 to join the terrorist group and received military training there.

He then returned to Germany in March 2014, where he continued recruiting members for the terrorist group.

The reports also said that the suspect helped a person enter Daesh territory in 2014.

The suspect is to appear in court on Wednesday, reports said.