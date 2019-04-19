Hundreds of neo-Nazi on the run in Germany

Amid concern over growing right-wing terrorism, hundreds of suspects belonging to far-right groups across Germany are wanted on criminal arrest warrants, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) reported Thursday.

Around 467 people had warrants out for their arrest by the end of September, with 82 percent of arrest warrants issued for theft, fraud, verbal insults and traffic offenses linked to the right-wing scene, according to BKA. Twelve arrest warrants were issued for right-wing motivated violence.

Intelligence services have for years been increasing surveillance of ultraright groups which are seen as a growing threat and capable of carrying out terrorist attacks similar to those that left 50 dead at two mosques in New Zealand. The far-right terrorist group National Socialist Underground (NSU), killed eight Turkish immigrants, one Greek citizen and a German police officer between 2000 and 2007, but the murders had long remained unresolved.

A number of neo-Nazi groups have been broken up over the past years in Germany. German authorities are increasingly concerned over growing right-wing terrorism in the country. Since 2016, Germany has conducted an increasing number of nationwide raids targeting right-wing groups, including houses, apartments and other properties believed to be owned by members of such groups, targeting the so-called "Reich citizens' movement," known as the Reichsbürgers. As support for the far-right has increased over the last four years, German authorities are increasingly concerned over growing right-wing terrorism in the country. Lately, far-right groups have drawn up several "enemy lists" containing names and addresses of more than 25,000 people, a parliamentary inquiry revealed in July.