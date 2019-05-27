Austrian Chancellor Kurz loses confidence vote

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his conservative minority cabinet were ousted on Monday as opposition parties joined forces for a vote of no confidence in parliament.

It was the first successful no-confidence vote against a head of government or a cabinet in Austria's post-World War II history.

The Social Democrats (SPOe) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) voted against Kurz, charging that he had used corruption allegations against former far-right vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to call early elections and to push FPOe ministers out in order to take total control over the government.

FPOe was in coalition with Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led what was effectively a minority government.

According to the constitution, President Alexander Alexander Van der Bellen now has to appoint a cabinet of experts to govern until early elections, which are expected to take place in September.