Austrian Chancellor Kurz loses confidence vote

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 27.05.2019 17:24
Updated 27.05.2019 17:28
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends a session of the Parliament in Vienna, Austria May 27, 2019. (Reuters Photo)
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his conservative minority cabinet were ousted on Monday as opposition parties joined forces for a vote of no confidence in parliament.

It was the first successful no-confidence vote against a head of government or a cabinet in Austria's post-World War II history.

The Social Democrats (SPOe) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) voted against Kurz, charging that he had used corruption allegations against former far-right vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to call early elections and to push FPOe ministers out in order to take total control over the government.

FPOe was in coalition with Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led what was effectively a minority government.

According to the constitution, President Alexander Alexander Van der Bellen now has to appoint a cabinet of experts to govern until early elections, which are expected to take place in September.

