   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Ukraine, IMF agree to prepare new aid package after snap elections

REUTERS
KIEV
Published 28.05.2019 19:31
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a speech during an IT conference in Kiev, Ukraine May 23, 2019. (AP Photo)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a speech during an IT conference in Kiev, Ukraine May 23, 2019. (AP Photo)

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to prepare a new aid program to be ready after a snap parliamentary election in July, top presidential official Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Tuesday.

Danylyuk also expects Ukraine to receive the next aid tranche after the election. He was speaking after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met IMF officials for the first time since his inauguration last week.

"We presented our agenda, how we see the development of the country, how we see our cooperation. Our positions match completely," he told reporters.

"We agreed we will actively cooperate with the IMF and other international institutions to prepare for this summer period, during the election, a relatively new program that will give an additional impetus to our country's economy," said Danylyuk.

The IMF has supported Ukraine's war-scarred economy with several aid-for-reforms programs since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of a Kremlin-backed separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Danylyuk earlier on Tuesday was appointed as the top official at the national security and defense council, a body responsible for coordinating national security that is chaired by the president.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe The traditional centrist leaders of Europe were assailed from the...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS