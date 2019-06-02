   
Huge cruise ship plows into tourist boat, dock in Venice

ASSOCIATED PRESS
VENICE, Italy
MSC cruise ship loses control and crashes against a smaller tourist boat at the San Basilio dock in Venice, Italy. (Reuters Photo)
A towering cruise ship has struck a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy canal in Venice. Italian media report that at least five people have been injured in the crash.

The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark's Square in the northeastern Italian city. Video of the crash shows the cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, plowing into the much smaller river boat and the dock as dozens of people run away in panic.

Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.

