12 injured after buildings partially collapse in Vienna gas explosion

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
VIENNA
Published 26.06.2019 18:31
Updated 26.06.2019 22:42
Firefighters search through the rubble of a exploded building in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Firefighters search through the rubble of a exploded building in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo

An apartment building in Vienna partially collapsed in an explosion on Wednesday, leaving a dozen people injured, the city police authority said.

Two of the people sustained serious injuries while the others were slightly hurt.

The blast that collapsed several floors of at least one building could have been a gas explosion, according to police.

Rescuers were searching the building for possible further victims, a police spokesman said near the scene in Vienna's central 4th district.

A video and pictures that were recorded by local witnesses showed a gaping hole in the facade of the apartment block that was built in the early 1950s.

