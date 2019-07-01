1 killed in German military helicopter crash: reports

A German armed forces helicopter has crashed in northern Germany, several media outlets reported on Monday, with Bild newspaper saying at least one person was dead.

The helicopter belonged to Germany's armed forces, a spokesman for local police said, adding that he could not confirm whether one person was killed.

The incident comes after one pilot was killed and another managed to parachute to safety after two unarmed German Eurofighter jets collided over northeastern Germany last Monday.

Police warned the public not to approach potentially dangerous wreckage of the helicopter. Firefighters were deployed to tackle any blazes caused by the crash.