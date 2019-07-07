Greece's conservatives set for win over leftist Tspiras

Greek opposition conservatives held a strong lead over ruling leftist Syriza in snap elections on Sunday, a joint exit poll by five private TV stations showed.

New Democracy was on course to win 38-42% of the vote, exit polls showed with 80% of the responses counted. Leftwing Syriza which came to power in 2015, would trail with 26.5-30.5% in second place.

Sunday's vote was set to hand a second sound victory to the center-right party after it also won the local European parliament vote in May.

New Democracy, led by 51-year-old Kyriakos Mitsotakis, promised austerity-worn Greeks tax relief, stronger growth and a pro-investments stance.

The result was expected to hand Mitsotakis an outright majority with 155-167 seats in the 300-seat legislative house, considerable political capital to make bold policy choices.

By contrast, Tsipras, who clashed with the country's official lenders and brought Greece to the brink of a euro exit in his fight to undo austerity, had ruled in a partnership with a small right-wing party and a thin parliamentary majority.

The vote was called three months earlier than originally planned after Tsipras, 44, suffered a stinging defeat in European and local elections in May and early June.

Sunday's vote comes as the country gradually emerges from a brutal financial crisis that saw unemployment and poverty levels skyrocket, and Greece's economy slashed by a quarter. Greece was dependent for survival until last summer on international bailouts, and had to impose deep reforms, including massive spending cuts and tax hikes, to qualify for the rescue loans.

"I hope that from tomorrow we will be able to breathe with relief. To take a deep breath. If Mitsotakis will do what he promises," Athinodoros, a 48-year-old self-employed worker voting in the southern Athens' suburb of Nea Smyrni said.

Others were less optimistic.

"Unfortunately, there is no hope. There is no person who fights for the country, only for their glory," said 90-year-old voter Torkom Asatourgian as he cast his ballot in central Athens.

A number of smaller parties are vying to beat the 3% threshold to enter parliament.

Among them is a new Europe-wide anti-austerity party, MeRA25, founded by Tsipras' first finance minister, the controversial Yanis Varoufakis, who many blame for the dramatic failure of negotiations with Greece's creditors in the first few months of Tsipras' government. Varoufakis very narrowly missed making the 3% threshold in May's European elections.

Another is Kyriakos Velopoulos, a far-right populist TV pundit who is a new entry onto Greece's main political scene with his Greek Solution party. Velopoulos is widely known for his TV appearances, which he has used to sell what he claims are letters by Jesus Christ.

Greece's extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party, founded by neo-Nazi supporters more than three decades ago and which rose to be the third largest in parliament during the financial crisis, saw a major drop in support in the last European elections.