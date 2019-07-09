   
European Court of Justice fines Belgium 5,000 euros per day for slow internet in Brussels

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 09.07.2019 20:41
Updated 09.07.2019 21:30
The logo of the European Court of Justice outside the main courtroom in Luxembourg.
The European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Tuesday to impose a fine of 5,000 euros per day to Belgium for not establishing the necessary infrastructure for fast internet connection in capital Brussels.

The court ruling comes after the European Commission filed a case over Belgium's failure to implement the European Union's broadband internet infrastructure legislation.

"The court found that Belgium had not taken measures to ensure the implementation of the EU regulation until the end of the prescribed deadline," the court said, adding: "Belgium failed to meet its obligations under the regulation."

The country will now have to pay the fine every day until it establishes the necessary infrastructure in its capital.

