   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Germany lists Identitarian Movement as anti-constitutional extremist group

ANADOLU AGENCY
BERLIN
Published 11.07.2019 19:11
In this June 17, 2017 file photo, activists of the Identitarian Movement protest in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo)
In this June 17, 2017 file photo, activists of the Identitarian Movement protest in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo)
Related Articles

Germany's domestic intelligence agency on Thursday classified the anti-Muslim Identitarian Movement as an extremist right-wing group seeking to undermine the free democratic constitutional order.

Thomas Haldenwang, head of the domestic intelligence agency BfV, said in a statement that the agency would not only focus on violence-oriented extremists, but also go after groups like the Identitarian Movement which spread hate and racism.

The agency's decision would put the Identitarian Movement, also known as the Generation Identity, under enhanced surveillance in Germany.

The group, which was founded in 2012, had distanced itself from violence-oriented neo-Nazi groups, but long remained a source of concern for security agencies as its leading members propagated white supremacist ideas, anti-Muslim and racist conspiracy theories such as "The Great Replacement."

The Identitarian Movement gained attention in Germany with spectacular actions, including flash mob protests, and attracted young people with social media campaigns, exploiting fears over the refugee crisis and terrorism.

It is estimated to have more than 600 members in Germany.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Eight people have been injured in a fire at a gas-fired power station...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS