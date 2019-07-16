European lawmakers approve Germany's Von der Leyen as next EU executive head

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen has been confirmed as the next European Commission president with 383 votes, European Parliament President David Sassoli says.

Von der Leyen, who is stepping down on Wednesday as German defense minister, will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker at the helm of the European Union's executive on November 1.

She will play a key role in setting the bloc's political priorities for the next five years, while overseeing a staff of around 32,000.

Von der Leyen's surprise nomination by EU leaders two weeks ago had drawn significant criticism because she had not campaigned in May's EU elections. Her confirmation by lawmakers was uncertain until the last moment.

Von der Leyen courted EU lawmakers with a program focused on climate challenges, gender parity and social issues.

One of her key tasks now is to select a team of commissioners, who will also require parliamentary approval.