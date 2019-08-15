Gibraltar releases Iranian tanker Grace 1 despite US detention request

Gibraltar has released the Iranian tanker Grace 1, according to the Gibraltar Chronicle.

"Authorities in Gibraltar have released the Iranian supertanker Grace 1, which was seized on July 4 on suspicion it was shipping 2.1 million barrels of crude oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions," the newspaper said.

The chief justice of Gibraltar's supreme court, Anthony Dudley, said there was no U.S. application currently before the court.

The British overseas territory's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has decided to lift the detention order and allow the vessel to sail.

Gibraltar government has received formal written assurances from the Iranian government that the ship will not discharge its cargo in Syria, Chronicle reported.

"The U.S. Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations, which are now being considered," the Gibraltar government previously said in a statement.

Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement that the "investigations conducted around the Grace 1 are a matter for the government of Gibraltar" and that it couldn't comment further.

The Grace 1, carrying 2.1 million barrels of Iranian crude, was seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. The vessel was suspected of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, and its seizure deepened tensions in the Persian Gulf. Iran called the seizure by Gibraltar an "act of piracy."

A spokesman for the Stena Impero tanker, seized by Iran last month, said the situation remained the same with the Stena Impero and that the company awaited further developments from the United Kingdom and Iran.