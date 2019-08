China introduces new tariffs on $75 billion of US imports

China announced Friday it will hit U.S. imports worth $75 billion with new tariffs starting September 1 and December 15, as retaliation for Washington's planned tariff hikes in a bruising trade war.

The punitive tariffs will range from 5 percent to 10 percent on 5,078 items from the U.S., China's state council tariff office said.

Beijing also announced it will impose a 25 percent tariff on US autos and a 5 percent tariff on auto parts starting December 15.

China had lifted punitive tariffs on American cars and auto parts earlier this year as a goodwill measure while trade talks were underway.

The tariff hikes by the U.S. "have led to the continuous escalation of China-U.S. economic and trade frictions, violating the consensus reached by the two heads of state in Argentina and the consensus reached in Osaka," China's State Council Tariff Commission Office said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed steep tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, with a further $300 billion in imports targeted for new duties in two more rounds, September 1 and December 15.