UK PM Johnson loses parliamentary majority after MP joins Liberal Democrats

LONDON
Published 03.09.2019 18:04
A video grab from footage broadcast by the Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Boris Johnson as he stands at the dispatch box and speaks in the House of Commons in London on September 3, 2019, as he gives a statement. (AFP Photo)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's G7 summit.

"I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents' and country's best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament," he said in a statement.

"This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom."

