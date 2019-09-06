Masked man repeatedly tasers Russian election chief ahead of local elections

A masked man broke into the home of Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia's Central Election Commission in the early hours of Friday morning, and repeatedly tasered her, Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The motive was unclear, and no theft was reported.

The Central Election Commission, which Pamfilova heads, said she's well enough after the attack to participate in a planned event later Friday

Pamfilova has been a central figure in this summer's ongoing opposition protests in Moscow after her commission confirmed decisions by lower-level officials to bar a dozen independent candidates from running for the Moscow city legislature.

Pamfilova has insisted that the candidates were turned down because of flaws in their registration process.